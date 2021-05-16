Dev Protocol Trading Down 27.1% This Week (DEV)

Dev Protocol (CURRENCY:DEV) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. During the last week, Dev Protocol has traded 27.1% lower against the US dollar. Dev Protocol has a market capitalization of $14.15 million and approximately $397,513.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dev Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $12.66 or 0.00029068 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00016147 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00004458 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 29.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $468.85 or 0.01076680 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Dev Protocol Coin Profile

Dev Protocol (CRYPTO:DEV) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dev Protocol is devprtcl.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

Dev Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dev Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dev Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dev Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

