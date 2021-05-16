Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 51.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,750,214 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 596,290 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.26% of Devon Energy worth $38,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DVN. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 153.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 167,539 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 101,365 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 66,121 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,700 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 117.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 16,762 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 9,046 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,241 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $26.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a PE ratio of -3.09, a P/E/G ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.74. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $7.73 and a 12 month high of $27.32.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 62.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.88%.

In other Devon Energy news, Director Felix Investments Holdings Ii, sold 29,579,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $622,646,138.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded Devon Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research boosted their target price on Devon Energy to $31.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.62.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

