DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,702 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.10% of DexCom worth $35,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of DexCom by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 138 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DexCom by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of DexCom by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 349 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DexCom by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DexCom by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DXCM. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. DexCom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $454.94.

DXCM stock opened at $333.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.23 billion, a PE ratio of 137.71, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $378.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $366.11. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $305.63 and a one year high of $456.23.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. DexCom had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. Equities research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.00, for a total value of $242,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 5,535 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.88, for a total transaction of $2,102,635.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,727 shares of company stock valued at $14,784,421 in the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.