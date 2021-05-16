DEXTools (DEXT) Price Hits $0.54

DEXTools (CURRENCY:DEXT) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. One DEXTools coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.54 or 0.00001174 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DEXTools has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. DEXTools has a total market cap of $53.92 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.86 or 0.00086479 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003743 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00020581 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002169 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $521.03 or 0.01130412 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.06 or 0.00063056 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.37 or 0.00115795 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

DEXTools Coin Profile

DEXTools (CRYPTO:DEXT) is a coin. DEXTools’ total supply is 149,728,840 coins and its circulating supply is 99,668,767 coins. DEXTools’ official Twitter account is @DEXToolsApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DEXTools is www.dextools.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DEXTools is an Assistant App for Traders, which includes multiple tools to improve the users' trading. Powered by blockchain, The DEXT token is necessary to be able to subscribe to the application. “

DEXTools Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEXTools directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEXTools should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEXTools using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

