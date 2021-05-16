DFI.Money (YFII) One Day Trading Volume Hits $69.33 Million

DFI.Money (CURRENCY:YFII) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. Over the last seven days, DFI.Money has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar. DFI.Money has a total market capitalization of $98.08 million and $69.33 million worth of DFI.Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DFI.Money coin can currently be bought for approximately $2,541.32 or 0.05608365 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.23 or 0.00086570 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003383 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00020228 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002206 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $488.88 or 0.01078898 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.77 or 0.00063497 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002205 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.76 or 0.00114217 BTC.

DFI.Money Coin Profile

DFI.Money (YFII) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2020. DFI.Money’s total supply is 39,375 coins and its circulating supply is 38,596 coins. The official website for DFI.Money is dfi.money/# . DFI.Money’s official Twitter account is @FinanceYfii

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI.Money (YFII) is a Decentralized Finance (DeFi) platform which aims to build products on aggregated liquidity provision, leveraged trading, automated marketing making, and more. DFI.Money (YFII) is a fork of yearn.finance (YFI), after yEarn Improvement Proposal #8 (YIP-8) which proposed to prolong the minting of the platform utility token YFI by another 2 months and with a weekly-halving emission curve was rejected. The YFII token is the native utility token of the DFI.Money platform. Users can earn it by contributing liquidity to DFI.Money's aggregated liquidity pool, and use the token for platform governance. DFI.Money currently provides a profit optimizing service for lending providers, moving providers' funds between lending protocols such as Aave, and Compound autonomously for highest return. Future strategies are being developed in its vaults section. “

DFI.Money Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFI.Money directly using U.S. dollars.

