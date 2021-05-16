DFSocial Gaming (DFSOCIAL) Market Capitalization Hits $3.85 Million

DFSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSOCIAL) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. Over the last week, DFSocial Gaming has traded down 41.1% against the dollar. One DFSocial Gaming coin can currently be purchased for about $512.89 or 0.01141621 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DFSocial Gaming has a total market cap of $3.85 million and $26,103.00 worth of DFSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002226 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003086 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.16 or 0.00089387 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $216.86 or 0.00482698 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.27 or 0.00227649 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00005010 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 24.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00041010 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $520.17 or 0.01157826 BTC.

DFSocial Gaming’s launch date was December 12th, 2020. DFSocial Gaming’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500 coins. DFSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

