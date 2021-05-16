dHedge DAO 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $7.50 Million (DHT)

dHedge DAO (CURRENCY:DHT) traded 20.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. One dHedge DAO coin can currently be purchased for about $2.13 or 0.00004892 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. dHedge DAO has a total market capitalization of $24.56 million and $7.50 million worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, dHedge DAO has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.00 or 0.00084966 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003474 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00020108 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002297 BTC.

Cube (AUTO) traded up 104,987.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002571 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $488.12 or 0.01120937 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002295 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.57 or 0.00113831 BTC.

About dHedge DAO

dHedge DAO (DHT) is a coin. It launched on November 15th, 2017. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,527,055 coins. dHedge DAO’s official website is www.dhedge.org . dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @De_Hedge

According to CryptoCompare, “dHedge is a protocol for decentralized asset management powered by Synthetix. With this announcement, dHedge is emerging out of stealth mode. With the help of Synthetix's zero slippage trading model and expanding list of listed assets (synths), dHedge is creating new ways to use the liquidity of the derivatives supported by the Synthetix protocol. Synthetix now has a DeFi platform and community . DHT is the governance token of dHedge and will play a key role in guiding the platform and its decentralization process. “

dHedge DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dHedge DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dHedge DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dHedge DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

