DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.07 Million

Analysts forecast that DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) will post $33.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for DHI Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $32.80 million and the highest is $33.34 million. DHI Group reported sales of $33.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that DHI Group will report full year sales of $134.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $134.38 million to $135.36 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $144.98 million, with estimates ranging from $144.05 million to $145.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover DHI Group.

Get DHI Group alerts:

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). DHI Group had a negative net margin of 20.15% and a positive return on equity of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $32.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DHX shares. TheStreet upgraded DHI Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut DHI Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 60,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 197,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 4,058 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in DHI Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 747,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,502,000 after acquiring an additional 4,768 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in DHI Group by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in DHI Group by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 10,089 shares during the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DHI Group stock opened at $3.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.60. DHI Group has a 52 week low of $1.66 and a 52 week high of $3.99. The company has a market capitalization of $165.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.37, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

DHI Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 11th that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

DHI Group Company Profile

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DHI Group (DHX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DHI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.