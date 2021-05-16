DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $33.07 Million

Equities analysts predict that DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) will report $33.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for DHI Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $33.34 million and the lowest is $32.80 million. DHI Group posted sales of $33.78 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that DHI Group will report full year sales of $134.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $134.38 million to $135.36 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $144.98 million, with estimates ranging from $144.05 million to $145.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover DHI Group.

Get DHI Group alerts:

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). DHI Group had a negative net margin of 20.15% and a positive return on equity of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $32.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share.

DHX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered DHI Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised DHI Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Beta Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DHI Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in DHI Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in DHI Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in DHI Group by 266.6% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 20,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 14,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in DHI Group during the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DHX opened at $3.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.40 million, a PE ratio of -5.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.49. DHI Group has a 1 year low of $1.66 and a 1 year high of $3.99.

DHI Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

DHI Group Company Profile

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

See Also: Systematic Risk and Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DHI Group (DHX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DHI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.