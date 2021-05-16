DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Has $3 Million Stock Position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:BJAN)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:BJAN) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,725 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,325 shares during the quarter. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January comprises about 1.7% of DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. owned approximately 1.87% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January worth $2,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BJAN. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,007,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January during the 1st quarter worth approximately $775,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January during the 4th quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BJAN opened at $35.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.13. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January has a 52 week low of $26.55 and a 52 week high of $35.41.

