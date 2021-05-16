Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 42.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,000,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 752,414 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $152,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 9,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 10,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 590,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,007,000 after purchasing an additional 17,696 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 115,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,682,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 89,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,335,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Seaport Global Securities upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.44.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total transaction of $1,800,356.30. Also, EVP Marianne Lake sold 13,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $1,968,792.30. Insiders have sold a total of 61,130 shares of company stock worth $9,224,636 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM opened at $164.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $154.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.70. The company has a market capitalization of $496.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.30 and a fifty-two week high of $164.45.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $32.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

