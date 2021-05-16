DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $97.67 Million

Equities research analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) will post $97.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for DiamondRock Hospitality’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $133.74 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $82.91 million. DiamondRock Hospitality posted sales of $20.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 379.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will report full year sales of $459.59 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $402.76 million to $544.69 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $751.26 million, with estimates ranging from $683.54 million to $851.52 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for DiamondRock Hospitality.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.67). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 11.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $72.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist increased their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DiamondRock Hospitality presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.16.

Shares of NYSE:DRH opened at $10.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.26 and a beta of 2.00. DiamondRock Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $4.15 and a fifty-two week high of $11.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

In other DiamondRock Hospitality news, CEO Mark W. Brugger sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $2,022,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,155,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,795,481.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DRH. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,412,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,553,000 after buying an additional 2,308,657 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 22.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,492,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,077,000 after buying an additional 1,908,359 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 1.2% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,067,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,896,000 after buying an additional 46,959 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 9.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,923,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,414,000 after buying an additional 328,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 274.4% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,348,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,627,000 after buying an additional 2,454,230 shares during the last quarter.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

