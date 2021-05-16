DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.16 Billion

Equities analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) will announce $2.16 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.34 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.92 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods posted sales of $1.33 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will report full-year sales of $9.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.17 billion to $9.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $9.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.40 billion to $10.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover DICK’S Sporting Goods.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share.

DKS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $78.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Stephens reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.05.

Shares of DKS stock opened at $87.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.40. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a fifty-two week low of $26.57 and a fifty-two week high of $91.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is 39.30%.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director William J. Colombo sold 15,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,131,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 255,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,168,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 6,592 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.08, for a total value of $514,703.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,276,099.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,343 shares of company stock worth $4,500,878 over the last 90 days. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 19.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,439,664 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $490,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,510 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,246,679 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $126,287,000 after acquiring an additional 34,904 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $52,679,000 after acquiring an additional 350,515 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 248.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,210,354 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $68,034,000 after acquiring an additional 862,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,022,855 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $77,890,000 after purchasing an additional 32,375 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

