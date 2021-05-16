DIGG (DIGG) Price Hits $39,707.99 on Exchanges

DIGG (CURRENCY:DIGG) traded 21.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. During the last week, DIGG has traded down 30.3% against the US dollar. DIGG has a total market cap of $33.54 million and approximately $265,285.00 worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DIGG coin can now be purchased for $39,707.99 or 0.87981882 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002216 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003131 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.39 or 0.00089494 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $212.63 or 0.00471129 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.76 or 0.00229896 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004787 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.73 or 0.00041501 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $519.20 or 0.01150401 BTC.

About DIGG

DIGG launched on January 22nd, 2021. DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 845 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DIGG (DIGG) is an elastic BTC-pegged token governed by the Badger DAO. “

Buying and Selling DIGG

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIGG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIGG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DIGG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

