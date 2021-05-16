Digital Insurance Token Trading Down 40.2% Over Last Week (DIT)

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded 19.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. One Digital Insurance Token coin can now be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Digital Insurance Token has traded down 40.2% against the U.S. dollar. Digital Insurance Token has a total market capitalization of $802,788.96 and $176.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $387.33 or 0.00847049 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003334 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000327 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000387 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Digital Insurance Token

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 coins. The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digital Insurance Token’s official website is inmediate.io . Digital Insurance Token’s official message board is medium.com/@inmediatesg . Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Ditcoin Project is not just another crypto project in the crypto-sphere, it's an ERC20 token whose goal is not to re-invent the wheel, Rather bringing some building stones to foster cryptocurrency adoption globally. Our philosophy lies in 2 Major angles; Firstly educating the masses, and secondly pioneering multiple channels for adoption. Thus our Mission to Promote CryptoCurrency through community and assets building. “

Digital Insurance Token Coin Trading

