Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) Price Hits $0.0085 on Major Exchanges

Digital Reserve Currency (CURRENCY:DRC) traded down 18.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. In the last week, Digital Reserve Currency has traded down 32.6% against the U.S. dollar. Digital Reserve Currency has a total market capitalization of $8.53 million and approximately $209,679.00 worth of Digital Reserve Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digital Reserve Currency coin can now be bought for $0.0085 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00019988 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $127.43 or 0.00288198 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001479 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000025 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000821 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000084 BTC.

About Digital Reserve Currency

Digital Reserve Currency (CRYPTO:DRC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2017. Digital Reserve Currency’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Digital Reserve Currency’s official Twitter account is @dropfoods and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Digital Reserve Currency is https://reddit.com/r/DRCToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Digital Reserve Currency is drcglobal.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DraculaCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency.”

Buying and Selling Digital Reserve Currency

