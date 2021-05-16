DigitalNote (XDN) Price Hits $0.0063 on Major Exchanges

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 16th. Over the last seven days, DigitalNote has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar. One DigitalNote coin can now be purchased for about $0.0063 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DigitalNote has a market cap of $30.79 million and approximately $139,113.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $379.22 or 0.00839630 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003262 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000387 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About DigitalNote

DigitalNote (XDN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 5,041,563,541 coins and its circulating supply is 4,894,446,901 coins. The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DigitalNote is www.digitalnote.biz . DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DigitalNote is a decentralized Proof-of-Work (bmw512)/Proof-of-Stake(echo512) hybrid blockchain with near-instant untraceable transactions and encrypted messaging features at its core. The network is resistant to 51% attacks via its VRX v3.0 technology and it is mobile-ready with lightweight wallet functionality. A masternode network enhances untraceability and provides an incentive for users to secure the network, whilst enabling instant private transactions and P2P messaging that are impossible to trace or censor. Miners and stakers are encouraged to participate via network fee payouts, resulting in consistent block generation and ensuring a lightning-fast network overall. DigitalNote was originally released as “duckNote” by an anonymous individual or group of individuals under the pseudonym “dNote” in 2014. Over the years more advancements were added to the protocol, with each major upgrade rebranding the name of the protocol (first “DarkNote” and then ultimately “DigitalNote”). Much like Bitcoin's “Satoshi Nakamoto”, the original founder(s) vanished in 2017 leaving the open-source code to be progressed by a community team who have since continued development. “

Buying and Selling DigitalNote

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalNote should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigitalNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

