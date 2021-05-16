Digitex (DGTX) Hits Market Cap of $10.35 Million

Digitex (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 16th. In the last seven days, Digitex has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Digitex has a total market cap of $10.35 million and approximately $2.92 million worth of Digitex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digitex coin can currently be bought for about $0.0111 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.47 or 0.00086985 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003404 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00020269 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $510.15 or 0.01069996 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.44 or 0.00063853 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.93 or 0.00113112 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.75 or 0.00062401 BTC.

DGTX is a coin. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex’s total supply is 1,590,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digitex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

