Digitex Futures Price Hits $0.0295 on Exchanges (DGTX)

Digitex Futures (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 16th. Over the last week, Digitex Futures has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Digitex Futures has a market capitalization of $27.46 million and $2.53 million worth of Digitex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digitex Futures coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0295 or 0.00000156 BTC on major exchanges including OOOBTC, Mercatox and Exrates.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.16 or 0.00087618 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003486 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00020145 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $518.47 or 0.01077454 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.85 or 0.00064116 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.84 or 0.00113971 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.16 or 0.00062672 BTC.

About Digitex Futures

Digitex Futures is a coin. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex Futures’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. The official website for Digitex Futures is digitexfutures.com . Digitex Futures’ official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures and its Facebook page is accessible here . Digitex Futures’ official message board is blog.digitexfutures.com . The Reddit community for Digitex Futures is /r/DigitexFutures

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Buying and Selling Digitex Futures

Digitex Futures can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Mercatox and OOOBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Futures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex Futures should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digitex Futures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

