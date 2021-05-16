Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 211,732 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,086,880 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211,732 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.54% of Fastenal worth $150,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in Fastenal by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WMS Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 14,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Fastenal news, Director Stephen L. Eastman acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.63 per share, with a total value of $44,630.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 31,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $1,494,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,494,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FAST shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fastenal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.56.

FAST opened at $53.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.92, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.50 and a 200 day moving average of $48.69. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $38.05 and a fifty-two week high of $54.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 4.39.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 81.16%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

