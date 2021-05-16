Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 521,491 Shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,503,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 521,491 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.27% of Xerox worth $150,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Icahn Carl C increased its position in Xerox by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 27,769,235 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $667,159,000 after acquiring an additional 303,208 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Xerox by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,625,913 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $176,845,000 after acquiring an additional 628,533 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in Xerox by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,612,245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $106,959,000 after acquiring an additional 62,628 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Xerox during the fourth quarter worth about $49,207,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Xerox by 358.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,250,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,979,000 after acquiring an additional 977,310 shares during the period. 81.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xerox alerts:

XRX opened at $24.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.47 and its 200-day moving average is $23.29. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $14.51 and a 1-year high of $26.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.64.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). Xerox had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.17%.

XRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cross Research lowered shares of Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Xerox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Xerox from $13.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Xerox from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Xerox currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Xerox Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

See Also: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.