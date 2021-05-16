Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,821,619 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,314 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.92% of Hess worth $148,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 101.2% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 397,965 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $21,009,000 after purchasing an additional 200,127 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,947,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,373 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Investment Management Limited purchased a new position in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,196,000. 79.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 20,727 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.33, for a total value of $1,499,183.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 138,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,023,563.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 18,205 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $1,146,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 158,990 shares in the company, valued at $10,016,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,079,097 shares of company stock worth $83,247,264. Insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HES opened at $84.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $26.01 billion, a PE ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 2.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.78. Hess Co. has a 12-month low of $34.82 and a 12-month high of $84.50.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Hess had a negative net margin of 63.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -105.26%.

HES has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised shares of Hess from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $76.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hess from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Hess from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Hess from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hess currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.20.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

