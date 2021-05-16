Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,820,006 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,149 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.71% of Ingredion worth $143,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 168.7% during the 4th quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 2,395,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,093 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the 4th quarter worth about $60,579,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 249.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 739,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,198,000 after purchasing an additional 528,181 shares during the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 120.6% during the 4th quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 851,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,985,000 after purchasing an additional 465,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the 4th quarter worth about $21,377,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on INGR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Ingredion from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

In other news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 750 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $71,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,576,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have sold 1,501 shares of company stock worth $140,339 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INGR stock opened at $96.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Ingredion Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $68.71 and a fifty-two week high of $97.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.07.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 15.30%. Ingredion’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.50%.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

Further Reading: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.