Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stake in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,369,883 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,526 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 5.09% of F.N.B. worth $155,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in F.N.B. in the 4th quarter worth $1,024,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in F.N.B. by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 5,436 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in F.N.B. by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 668,164 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,348,000 after purchasing an additional 136,850 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of F.N.B. by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 174,110 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 39,955 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in shares of F.N.B. by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 20,479 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 6,376 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FNB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

FNB stock opened at $13.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.95. F.N.B. Co. has a 12-month low of $6.29 and a 12-month high of $13.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $305.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.37 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Equities analysts predict that F.N.B. Co. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 40.68%.

F.N.B. Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.