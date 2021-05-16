Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,282,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,330 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.78% of Ingersoll Rand worth $149,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter valued at $147,637,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter worth $120,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter worth $397,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,419,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $292,483,000 after buying an additional 1,564,216 shares in the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Shares of IR opened at $48.54 on Friday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.22 and a 1-year high of $52.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.99 and a 200 day moving average of $46.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.19 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.54. Ingersoll Rand had a negative net margin of 3.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.27%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.25.

In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,441,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

Featured Article: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.