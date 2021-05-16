Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 819,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,580 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.40% of L3Harris Technologies worth $154,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 80.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LHX stock opened at $217.04 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $209.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $44.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.93, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.09 and a twelve month high of $221.49.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 40.48%.

Several brokerages recently commented on LHX. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. L3Harris Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.13.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

