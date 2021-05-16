Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stock Position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,581,544 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,989 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.54% of Wintrust Financial worth $157,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allstate Corp boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 26,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 30,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 6,938 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2,596.2% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 22,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 21,808 shares during the last quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $331,000. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,585,000. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Wintrust Financial stock opened at $80.62 on Friday. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $31.91 and a 52 week high of $87.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.13. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 14.33%. The business had revenue of $448.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.56%.

WTFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.78.

In other news, EVP Kathleen M. Boege sold 7,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.90, for a total value of $587,414.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,132.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

