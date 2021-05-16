Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 1,421 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,096 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.57% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $151,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,243.00, for a total value of $1,243,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at $6,712,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,253.50, for a total transaction of $1,566,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,722,309. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,142 shares of company stock valued at $3,873,512 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,255.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mettler-Toledo International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,077.86.

MTD opened at $1,274.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,249.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,172.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $678.85 and a one year high of $1,339.38.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.61 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $804.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.89 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 144.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.00 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 25 earnings per share for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

