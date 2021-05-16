Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 283,754 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,384,767 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 283,754 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 4.08% of EQT worth $144,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in EQT by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,093 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of EQT by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 44,781 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EQT by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 22,593 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EQT by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 28,845 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of EQT by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,464 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

EQT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their target price on EQT from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded EQT from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.81.

Shares of NYSE EQT opened at $21.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.58. EQT Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.52 and a fifty-two week high of $21.79.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. EQT had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 78.35%. On average, equities analysts expect that EQT Co. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

