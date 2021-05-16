Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,642,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,987 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 5.89% of Atlantic Union Bankshares worth $152,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. People s United Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 12,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 76,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 67.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atlantic Union Bankshares alerts:

Shares of AUB stock opened at $41.89 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 1.41. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a twelve month low of $19.04 and a twelve month high of $41.97.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $168.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.15 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from Atlantic Union Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.40.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.