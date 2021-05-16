Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stake in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,905,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 43,747 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 5.78% of Integer worth $154,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Integer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Integer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Palouse Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Integer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Integer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Integer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Integer alerts:

ITGR opened at $93.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.92 and a 200 day moving average of $82.36. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 42.55 and a beta of 1.42. Integer Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $54.37 and a 12 month high of $98.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.11. Integer had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 9.29%. Research analysts forecast that Integer Holdings Co. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Integer news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total value of $199,395.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,098.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

Featured Story: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.