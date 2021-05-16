Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stake in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,905,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 43,747 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 5.78% of Integer worth $154,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Integer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Integer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Palouse Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Integer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Integer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Integer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.
ITGR opened at $93.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.92 and a 200 day moving average of $82.36. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 42.55 and a beta of 1.42. Integer Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $54.37 and a 12 month high of $98.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.
In other Integer news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total value of $199,395.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,098.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.
About Integer
Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.
Featured Story: Equity Income
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR).
Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.