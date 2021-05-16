Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 527,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,347 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.63% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $143,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 65,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,884,000 after buying an additional 3,625 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 105.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 184,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,355,000 after purchasing an additional 94,616 shares during the period. Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,650,000. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 639.9% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 7,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 6,290 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 303,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,925,000 after purchasing an additional 27,792 shares during the period. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FLT opened at $272.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $284.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $270.62. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $214.88 and a 1-year high of $295.36.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.07.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

