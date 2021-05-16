Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Position in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,824,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.31% of Qurate Retail worth $151,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the 1st quarter valued at $182,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 158.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 758,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after acquiring an additional 465,599 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 238.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 19,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 13,725 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 51,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QRTEA opened at $13.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.68 and a 52 week high of $14.62.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 18.08%. Qurate Retail’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on QRTEA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Qurate Retail in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.80.

In related news, CEO Michael A. George sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total transaction of $1,325,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,662,929 shares in the company, valued at $35,283,809.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications to approximately 218 million households.

