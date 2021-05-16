Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $148 Million Stake in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 49.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,539,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 843,430 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.48% of Brookfield Renewable worth $147,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEPC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,506,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,857,000 after buying an additional 2,237,331 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 182,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,660,000 after buying an additional 75,922 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,851,000. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 38,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after buying an additional 17,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BEPC opened at $39.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.10 and its 200 day moving average is $53.45. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 12 month low of $26.67 and a 12 month high of $63.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.3038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Brookfield Renewable from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

