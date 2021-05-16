Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $149.88 Million Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,293,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 85,525 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.90% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $149,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 357.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,007,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $116,822,000 after acquiring an additional 787,743 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter valued at $83,611,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter valued at $668,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,785,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $786,396,000 after buying an additional 496,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,899,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $220,180,000 after buying an additional 369,373 shares during the last quarter. 94.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RGA opened at $128.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $66.99 and a twelve month high of $134.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.55.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.98). The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 5.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Research analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.97%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Reinsurance Group of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.78.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

