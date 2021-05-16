Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $149.89 Million Stock Holdings in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 281,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,695 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 5.61% of Graham worth $149,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GHC. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Graham by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graham by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Graham by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Graham in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Graham by 870.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Graham alerts:

GHC stock opened at $650.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $624.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $549.95. Graham Holdings has a 12 month low of $313.10 and a 12 month high of $669.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $9.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $5.15. Graham had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 4.71%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%.

About Graham

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global.

Featured Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.