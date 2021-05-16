Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $150.31 Million Stake in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,839,450 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 138,564 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 7.69% of Washington Federal worth $150,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WAFD. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Washington Federal by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 72,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 29,112 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,799,338 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,315,000 after buying an additional 120,842 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 148,153 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 785,996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,232,000 after buying an additional 200,028 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 153.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 126,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after buying an additional 76,382 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Washington Federal alerts:

NASDAQ WAFD opened at $33.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.13 and a 200-day moving average of $28.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.95. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.01 and a 52 week high of $34.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). Washington Federal had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 7.59%. Equities research analysts forecast that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Washington Federal from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

About Washington Federal

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Federal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Federal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.