Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $151.62 Million Stock Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,812,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,072 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.97% of MGM Resorts International worth $151,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGM. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 58,288,970.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,828,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,669,000 after purchasing an additional 5,828,897 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter valued at about $177,891,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter valued at about $160,286,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,763,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mary Chris Jammet sold 5,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $185,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,752. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Todd Meinert sold 8,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $289,148.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,231. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,384,293 shares of company stock worth $89,258,437 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MGM opened at $39.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 2.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.16 and its 200 day moving average is $33.56. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $13.20 and a 12 month high of $42.74.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.18. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 20.81% and a negative return on equity of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.002 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is 1.30%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MGM. Bank of America upgraded MGM Resorts International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Argus upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MGM Resorts International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.06.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

