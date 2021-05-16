Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $151.62 Million Stock Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,363,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299,793 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.47% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $151,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $165,577,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,001,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,429,000 after acquiring an additional 338,625 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $32,752,000. Perpetual Investment Management Limited purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,394,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,750,000 after acquiring an additional 676,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HST shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Evercore ISI raised Host Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.53.

Shares of HST stock opened at $17.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 31.40 and a current ratio of 31.40. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.55 and a twelve month high of $18.52. The company has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.88 and a beta of 1.38.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 21.88%. The business had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.14 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

