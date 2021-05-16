Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $157.19 Million Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 863,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,146 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.24% of CME Group worth $157,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 624.0% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other CME Group news, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.29, for a total transaction of $1,279,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,780,605.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $319,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,817,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,624,810 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America raised CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $181.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.20.

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $216.99 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $146.89 and a one year high of $218.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.17 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.94%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

