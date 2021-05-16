Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $157.55 Million Stock Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,576,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,840 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.62% of Camden Property Trust worth $157,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,366,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $436,250,000 after buying an additional 90,727 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,959,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,717,000 after purchasing an additional 118,560 shares during the last quarter. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $129,811,000. Resolution Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,160,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,933,000 after purchasing an additional 276,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CPT opened at $122.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 64.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.72. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $81.20 and a twelve month high of $124.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.68.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.92). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 18.14%. Analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Laurie Baker sold 468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total value of $56,384.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,101 shares in the company, valued at $5,795,208.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William F. Paulsen sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.57, for a total transaction of $597,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,407.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,263 shares of company stock valued at $1,898,976 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CPT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $122.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.92.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

