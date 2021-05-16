Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,528,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,856 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.94% of CarMax worth $144,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in CarMax in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in CarMax in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CarMax in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in CarMax in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CarMax in the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. 97.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KMX shares. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of CarMax from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. CarMax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.21.

In other CarMax news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 185,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total value of $24,337,726.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 392,076 shares in the company, valued at $51,546,231.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of KMX opened at $124.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.97 and a twelve month high of $138.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $130.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.73.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 20.30%. CarMax’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

