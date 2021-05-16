Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,568,202 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 98,727 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.51% of Kinder Morgan worth $158,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KMI. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,767,000 after buying an additional 111,096 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 196,853 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 27,461 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 208,070 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 69,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 41,972 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 4,529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

KMI stock opened at $18.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $41.58 billion, a PE ratio of 367.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.45 and a 12-month high of $18.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.10.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 113.68%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 45,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,942. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 14.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KMI. TD Securities lifted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $15.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

