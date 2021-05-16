Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stock Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 723,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,175 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.44% of Verisk Analytics worth $150,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 88.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $175.00 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.54 and a 52 week high of $210.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $182.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.37 billion, a PE ratio of 56.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $726.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.93 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 19.12%. Verisk Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.48%.

In related news, Director Constantine Iordanou sold 3,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.99, for a total value of $610,713.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 269,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,210,777.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 6,249 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.99, for a total transaction of $1,131,006.51. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,905 shares in the company, valued at $4,326,565.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,012 shares of company stock worth $4,690,712. Company insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $192.00 to $196.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Verisk Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.67.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

