Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 770,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 53,938 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.66% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $150,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,084,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,578,017,000 after acquiring an additional 478,782 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,606,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,289,361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214,190 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,778,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $347,161,000 after acquiring an additional 68,043 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,177,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $229,737,000 after acquiring an additional 159,998 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at $179,498,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $269.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.26 billion, a PE ratio of 51.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $251.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.21. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $147.95 and a 52 week high of $276.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 15.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on ODFL. UBS Group began coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Argus lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Old Dominion Freight Line presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.29.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

