Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,615,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 318,819 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.16% of Santander Consumer USA worth $145,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Santander Consumer USA in the 4th quarter valued at $790,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 205.2% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 56,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 37,741 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,622,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498,737 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Santander Consumer USA in the 4th quarter valued at $347,000. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Santander Consumer USA in the 4th quarter valued at $927,000.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Santander Consumer USA in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point upgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Santander Consumer USA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

Shares of NYSE:SC opened at $36.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 59.10, a quick ratio of 59.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.21 and a 12 month high of $36.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.96 and its 200 day moving average is $25.41.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

