Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Stock Position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,417,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 112,675 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 6.34% of Korn Ferry worth $148,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Korn Ferry by 42.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 14,393 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Korn Ferry by 11.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Korn Ferry during the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Triad Investment Management raised its position in Korn Ferry by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 73,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,209,000 after acquiring an additional 30,432 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Korn Ferry by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KFY opened at $67.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Korn Ferry has a 52 week low of $25.11 and a 52 week high of $69.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 248.81 and a beta of 1.61.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.44. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $475.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Korn Ferry’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.75%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KFY. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $48.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Korn Ferry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.40.

In other Korn Ferry news, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 10,506 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total transaction of $660,827.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 226,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,268,676.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 4,494 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $289,863.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,374,268.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 201,073 shares of company stock valued at $12,615,125 in the last three months. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

