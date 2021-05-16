Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Stock Position in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,326,193 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 208,251 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 7.25% of NetScout Systems worth $146,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,680,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,010,000 after purchasing an additional 463,510 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NetScout Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,484,000. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in NetScout Systems by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 852,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,283,000 after acquiring an additional 143,991 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in NetScout Systems by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 765,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,982,000 after acquiring an additional 13,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in NetScout Systems by 173.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 406,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,155,000 after acquiring an additional 257,858 shares during the last quarter. 94.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total value of $80,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,616 shares in the company, valued at $2,444,314.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total transaction of $197,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 32,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,885.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of NetScout Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of NetScout Systems stock opened at $27.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.76 and a 12-month high of $31.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.90, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.27.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $213.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. NetScout Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance, security, and business analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

