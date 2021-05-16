Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 113,549 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,824,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,549 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.60% of Cerner worth $143,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CERN. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cerner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cerner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 83.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cerner alerts:

In related news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total transaction of $422,288.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,146.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark J. Erceg purchased 10,547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.13 per share, for a total transaction of $750,208.11. Insiders bought 31,963 shares of company stock worth $2,250,251 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Cerner from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Truist increased their target price on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cerner from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Cerner from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Cerner from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Cerner currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.79.

Shares of CERN opened at $76.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.42 and its 200-day moving average is $74.99. Cerner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.47 and a fifty-two week high of $84.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. Cerner’s payout ratio is presently 36.51%.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.