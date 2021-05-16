Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 1,269,857 Shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,859,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,269,857 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.41% of Barclays worth $142,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Barclays by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 16,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barclays by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 41,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barclays by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 126,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barclays by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 71,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthStone Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Barclays by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 67,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares in the last quarter. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Investec upgraded shares of Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barclays has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of NYSE BCS opened at $10.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.58. Barclays PLC has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $10.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.52.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. Barclays had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 3.22%. Analysts forecast that Barclays PLC will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.0555 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.00%.

Barclays Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

